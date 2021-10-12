Rashmika Mandanna to play a Bengali character next?

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is everywhere. The stunner has been doing films in every language and is looking forward to her grand debut with the Hindi film Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. After working in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi film industries, Rashmika Mandanna wants to play a Bengali character.

Recently, sharing a fan-made creative of her sporting a Bengali look, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her desire to do a Bengali Character. Sharing a fan made creative on her Instagram story, where she is seen decked up in the Bengali attire, Rashmika wrote, "Now I reaaalllyyy want to do a Bengali character.. This is so well done.. Thankieeeee you guys."

Take a look:

She is now all set to foray in the Hindi film industry with Mission Majnu and Goodbye. It will surely be a treat to watch her donning upon a Bengali character too. Don't you think?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Rashmika Mandanna opened on being away from the Kannada industry after her debut movie Kirik Party.

To this, she replied, "Travelling between Telugu and Hindi itself takes a lot of time. And I have already done a Tamil film and now doing another Kannada film will take a lot of energy and time, which will not be enough in 365 days I guess (laughs). I'm just going to do a pan-Indian film so it can release in all languages. I mean if I work in 4 South languages and a Hindi film in a year, then I will be needing 565 days."

Also Read: PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is here to make your morning bright with radiant smile & gorgeous look in orange dress