Rashmika Mandanna to play the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni in his next film with Surender Reddy?

The latest buzz in the film industry is that the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna could be seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in his next film with Surender Reddy. The actor who featured in Mr. Majnu announced his upcoming film with the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director. There was a strong buzz going around about Akhil Akkineni signing a film with Surender Reddy. Now, with the official announcement of the film, the fans and followers are looking forward to knowing more details about the film.

Furthermore, Akhil Akkineni will be seen as the lead in the much awaited drama called Most Eligible Bachelor. This film is helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The first look of the highly anticipated drama was unveiled by the makers some time back. The film with Akhil Akkineni in the lead also features the stunning diva, Pooja Hegde. The makers of Most Eligible Bachelor also unveiled Pooja's first look poster. The sultry siren looks beautiful in her funky look. The fans and followers of the lead pair of Most Eligible Bachelor are looking forward to witnessing their sizzling chemistry.

The film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The news of Rashmika Mandanna starring opposite Akhil Akkineni is generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The fans are now waiting for an official announcement about the female lead in Surender Reddy's next film.

Credits :tollywood net

