Rashmika Mandanna to play the lead in Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film with Surender Reddy?

The news of Rashmika Mandanna starring opposite the Most Eligible Bachelor actor Akhil Akkineni is generating a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film by director Surender Reddy. The filmmaker recently announced his next project and stated that Akhil Akkineni will be essaying the lead. The director Surender Reddy is known for his blockbuster film called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The magnum opus featured megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The latest buzz in the film industry states that the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna could play the lead in the upcoming Akhil Akkineni starrer. The gorgeous actress will also feature in the much awaited drama Pushpa. This film will feature the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun in the lead. The Mr. Majnu actor Akhil Akkineni is essaying the lead in the highly anticipated flick called Most Eligible Bachelor. The film features sultry diva Pooja Hegde as the lead. The first look poster of the Akhil Akkineni starrer was unveiled some time back by the makers of the film.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of the film, Most Eligible Bachelor. The upcoming film is helmed by Bhaskar. There are a lot of expectations riding on this film, as the lead actor Akhil Akkineni has been waiting to give a smashing hit. The news of Rashmika Mandanna starring opposite the Most Eligible Bachelor actor Akhil Akkineni is generating a lot of intrigue and curiosity in the minds of the audiences.

