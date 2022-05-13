Rashmika Mandanna plays fun 'Peek-a-boo' game with the paps; Looks adorable in pink co-ord set

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actress today. She is a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. After all - she is just too adorable and her fun personality instantly puts a smile on our faces. She has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. Rashmika also has an exotic fashion sense and whenever she gets spotted, she makes sure to make headlines. Just on Thursday, she got papped and her super adorable antics had us in splits.

In the video, the beautiful Rashmika Mandanna could be seen in a parking lot. She hid behind a pillar and hilariously started playing peek-a-boo with the shutterbugs. Then when she finally came out, well, we just fell in love with her cute and comfortable outfit. She wore a baby pink co-ord set. Her hair was done in a half bun and she wore slider slippers. The whole vibe was super chill and we absolutely dig it!

Check Rashmika Mandanna's cute antics HERE

In other news, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Rashmika will appear in Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7 with Allu Arjun. According to our sources, "The team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna for the chat show and they are super excited about it. Considering the Pan-India reach of Allu Arjun, it will be one of the most exciting episodes where both the celebrities will bare their deepest secrets, discuss movies, and more on the Koffee couch."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and the shooting is underway.

Also Read: Dear Diary: Meeting Thalapathy Vijay to passing out on a chair, Rashmika Mandanna shares interesting details