Rashmika Mandanna to Pooja Hegde: Take inspiration from these 10 South celebs to ace chunky jewellery

While trendy and minimalistic accessories like bags and metallic hoops are the comfort wear for any occasion, our fandom for chunky silver jewellery will never diminish.

When it comes to choosing accessories for any attires, one should always keep in mind that they have the total ability to ace or fail a look. As far as chunky pieces of jewellery are concerned, they will always have a huge space in everyone’s wardrobe and celebrities are also huge fans of these pieces of jewellery. Looking at the Instagram photos of our South stars, it is understood that they have an ensemble of collection when it comes to chunky accessories.

Here are photos of celebrities from the South, who have totally rocked the show with these chunky pieces of jewellery. Scroll down and take a look if you are looking for inspiration to widen your collection of chunky jewellery.

Malavika Mohanan

In this photo, the Master star can be seen in a pastel dress with copper brocade prints. She has added a beautiful chunky neckpiece for an accessory with Kundhan stones. She has opted to wear no other jewellery except for the neckpiece. Her nude makeup shades have complimented the overall look.

Rashmika Mandanna

With four layers of assorted neckpieces and an oversized earrings, this makeover of Rashmika Mandanna gives her a complete boho chick look. She has added a zing of tradition by having a Rudraksha-like pendent in one of her neckpieces. Her smokey eye makeup and the micro bindi are undoubtedly the best part of this look.

Pooja Hegde

While one cannot stop glaring at those bright and radiant eyes of Pooja Hegde in this photo, it is impossible to ignore the oversized meenakari finger ring in this photo. Designed with Kundan stones and little pearls, this ring is enough to complete an ethnic look. Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in this chunky piece of finger-ring.

Samantha Akkineni

The block printed indigo saree with a heavily embroidered red blouse, one would have opted to go free of pieces of jewellery. But Samantha took the other way and aced a chunky choker with a blue hue in the center. Other than the oversized choker, there’s no piece of jewellery and it has complemented the look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

One look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram space is enough to know how cool she is when it comes to setting trends. In this photo, she can be seen in her pastel-coloured skirt with a bright red blouse, oversized neckpiece. Other than a choker, she has also added a three layers long chain.

Kajal Aggarwal

This beautiful, colourful outfit of Kajal Aggarwal is a visual treat to her fans. Her oversized oxidized earrings, kada and her oversized finger ring would make anyone drool over Kajal Aggarwal. Along with the candy pink outfit, this look of Kajal can be referred to when one plans on getting heavy on accessories.

Shruti Haasan

The 7aam Arivu actor is known for chunky jewellery and gothic-like makeover and she is a trendsetter in that look. In this photo below, she can be seen in heavy pieces of jewellery and even underwater, she carries them like a cakewalk. This photo is from the series of underwater photographs of the actor, which she shared on Instagram recently.

Hansika Motwani

While it’s next to impossible to even bat an eye while looking at this photo, it has to be accepted that she is clearly owning the look with chunky jewellery. In this photo, she can be seen in oxidized meenakari choker and oxidized earring with rani pink stones.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Chekka Chivandha Vaanam actor has owned the Indo-Western look in this photo. With an ethnic skirt, western shirt, chunky jewellery and ankle boots, Aditi’s this look can be taken as inspiration if one wants to try different styles. Other than her chunky neckpieces and kada, she has also added a chunky ankle chain in this photo.

Keerthy Suresh With a large three-layered oxidized neckpiece and a huge finger ring, Keerthy Suresh has proved that chunky jewellery can look absolutely awesome on sarees too.

