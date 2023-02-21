Rashmika Mandanna poses for selfies with fans as she gets clicked at the airport in comfy look; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna also interacted with paps as she made her way into her airport. The actress greeted them and as paps said 'kitne famous ho aap', she replied 'oh oh' and laughed.

Rashmika Mandanna was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. The actress graciously posed for selfies with fans as they mobbed her. She opted for a comfy yet stylish look in black co-ord set and paired up with a grey coloured trench coat. Matching hat, bag and shoes complemented her airport look.

Watch Rashmika Mandanna's airport video here:

Rashmika is a frequent traveler and regularly moves to different cities due to her work commitments. And as the airport has become a regular place for her to visit, she hopes she makes the most of her time right. The actress recently shared that she wishes airports have gyms so that she couldn't work out during the waiting period. And guess what, who agreed to this wish? Kajal Aggarwal. Yes, she said she always wondered the same too.

Professional front

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Varisu. She was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's directorial. Despite having limited screen time in the film, the young actress won hearts with her exceptional chemistry with Vijay in the film.

She is reprising her role Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot for Pushpa 2 has begun and is expected to bigger than the first part.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next B'town outing.