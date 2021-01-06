  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna poses with her new swanky car before going to airport; Thanks her fans & feels grateful; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and flaunted her new car and clearly, she is proud and how!
Rashmika Mandanna new car Rashmika Mandanna poses with her new swanky car before going to airport; Thanks her fans & feels grateful; PIC
Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is currently in the best phase of her life. With a successful career in films now, Rashmika has come a long way in a short span of time. Well, the Dear Comrade actress is on cloud 9 after buying a swanky car. Rashmika took to Instagram and flaunted her new car and clearly, she is proud and how! 

Sharing a picture of herself looking happy and proud of herself, Rashmika Mandanna penned a long thank you note for her fans. She wrote, "Ahhh..I’d mostly/normally keep things this to myself.. but this time I wanted to share this with you because you are part of this journey and I want you to know that.. Back in the day never would I have thought I’d be capable of doing something like this but today here I am rushing to the airport but finding these 2 mins to just take these pictures so that I could show you where we’ve reached.. Thankyou for being a part of this journey and loving me like you do.. and making my hard days worth it.. we’re in this together and that makes me truly happy. I love you. This one’s for you. Truly grateful." 

One can see, Rashmika looks gorgeous in a turtle neck black top paired with denim and a Louis Vuitton cross black that is worth Rs 1 Lakh and more. 

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post: 

Also Read: 15 PHOTOS: From big lawn to aesthetic decor; A glimpse into Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy’s dream home 

Congratulations to this beauty! 

