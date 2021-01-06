Rashmika Mandanna poses with her new swanky car before going to airport; Thanks her fans & feels grateful; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and flaunted her new car and clearly, she is proud and how!

Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite , is currently in the best phase of her life. With a successful career in films now, Rashmika has come a long way in a short span of time. Well, the Dear Comrade actress is on cloud 9 after buying a swanky car. Rashmika took to Instagram and flaunted her new car and clearly, she is proud and how!

Sharing a picture of herself looking happy and proud of herself, Rashmika Mandanna penned a long thank you note for her fans. She wrote, "Ahhh..I’d mostly/normally keep things this to myself.. but this time I wanted to share this with you because you are part of this journey and I want you to know that.. Back in the day never would I have thought I’d be capable of doing something like this but today here I am rushing to the airport but finding these 2 mins to just take these pictures so that I could show you where we’ve reached.. Thankyou for being a part of this journey and loving me like you do.. and making my hard days worth it.. we’re in this together and that makes me truly happy. I love you. This one’s for you. Truly grateful."

One can see, Rashmika looks gorgeous in a turtle neck black top paired with denim and a Louis Vuitton cross black that is worth Rs 1 Lakh and more.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post:

Congratulations to this beauty!

