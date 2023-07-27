Rashmika Mandanna poses with Vijay Deverakonda, director Bharat Kamma; celebrates 4 years of Dear Comrade

Rashmika Mandanna established herself as one of the most sought-after leading ladies of the South Indian film industry with some highly successful films and notable performances. The actress, who made her acting debut in Kannada cinema, later emerged as a leading star in the Telugu film industry with back-to-back hits. However, it was the 2019-released film Dear Comrade, that established her as a solid actor. The movie, which is well-known for the excellent chemistry shared by its leads, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, turned 4 recently.

Rashmika celebrates 4 years of Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda and Bharat Kamma

As Dear Comrade turned 4 on July 26, Wednesday, the popular actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with leading man Vijay Deverakonda and director Bharat Kamma, to celebrate the special occasion. In the selfie, which is reportedly clicked at a recently held movie premiere, Rashmika and Vijay are seen smiling happily as the rumored real-life couple posed with the film's director, Bharat. "A film that will always remain the most special to me. #4YearsofDearComrade @BharatKamma @TheDeverakonda Thank You," the popular actress captioned her Instagram story.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest selfie with Vijay Deverakonda and director Bharat Kamma, below: