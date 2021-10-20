Rashmika Mandanna is 'potatoeing' on an off day & her adorable expression cannot be missed; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna sure knows how to spread positive energy on social media and beat mid-week blues like a boss. The Dear Comrade actress has shared a cute photo of herself enjoying mashed potatoes and her cute expression is a winner. Clearly, Rashmika is having a good meal as she takes off from the gym for a day.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "Potatoeing on an off day!." Rashmika Mandanna has time and again proved why she is called the 'National Crush' and she is clearly living it up on that tag. The Pushpa actress is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with such cute and happy photos of her. Be it spending time with her pet Aura or being spotted outside the gym, Rashmika is turning enough heads not only down South but even in the North.

Take a look at her latest photo below:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna adds splash of green to the formal look & gives major boss lady vibes

On the work front, Rashmika has wrapped up the shoot of her two upcoming Hindi projects- Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Besides Pan-India film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, the young actress also has a Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu opposite Sharwanand. The first look of the film was released on the occasion of Dusshera 2021.