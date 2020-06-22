Rashmika Mandanna praises Keerthy Suresh after watching Penguin; Says all mothers will relate to the film

The south siren, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to praise the entire team of Penguin for putting in their best efforts to make such a thrilling film.

The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to congratulate Keerthy Suresh on the release of her film called Penguin. The film is a crime drama helmed by ace south director Eashvar Karthic. The film which sees Keerthy Suresh in the lead is backed by well-known south producer and director Karthik Subbaraj. The film is getting positive reviews from fans and viewers. The film released on a digital streaming platform. The south siren, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to praise the entire team of Penguin for putting in their best efforts to make such a thrilling film.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress wrote in her Instagram account that, "Ahhh I was watching penguin last night and keerthysureshofficial you were on point!!! Your performance was brilliant as always. Just like how Cyrus in the movie is ever protective of the family is beautiful. This is relatable to all the mothers I am sure. A special shout out to eashvarkarthic and ksubbaraj sir. Congratulations and all the very best to the whole cast and crew of penguin!" The film Penguin was among the many other films which was released on an OTT platform.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's post

The Geetha Govindam actress made sure she shares her opinion on the southern crime drama. Penguin sees Keerthy Suresh play the role of a mother who is determined to find her missing child. The film sees how Keerthy Suresh's character leaves no stone unturned to find her son from being harmed.

