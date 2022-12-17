Rashmika Mandanna proves 'she the girl with a golden heart' as she poses with a heart sign for the paps

For her latest appearance, Rashmika Mandanna looked chic in a white pantsuit with a black belt. She tied up her outfit of the day with a messy hair bun and black heels, along with pink-toned makeup. Although, this is not the first time the diva has kept the fashion police on its toes with her sartorial choices.

After making quite a splash in the South, the Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna is making a lot of noise in Bollywood. Following a successful debut with Goodbye, the diva will appear in her second Hindi project Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra soon. Last night, the actress was clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as she posed with a heart sign for the paparazzi.

Rashmika Mandanna to return as Srivalli

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will once again share screen space with Allu Arjun in the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rise. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers plan to release the second installment of the Pushpa franchise in India and Russia simultaneously. Producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed the news stating, “Exactly.” He further added, “Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalized is Russia.” Along with the lead pair Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in Pushpa: The Rule.

In addition to this, the National Crush will also play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay starrer family drama, Varisu. Made under the direction of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, the venture features a stellar star cast with R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish, and others in key roles.

Both the films, Pushpa: The Rise and Varisu are highly awaited by movie buffs.

Also Read: Mission Majnu Promotion Diaries: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's camaraderie wins hearts; WATCH