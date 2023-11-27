Rashmika Mandanna radiates elegance in white saree and brocade blouse: A masterclass in fuss-free styling

Rashmika Mandanna, affectionately known as National Crush by her fans worldwide, has always been a head-turner when it comes to fashion. She constantly stuns, whether it's her airport chic looks or traditional saree.

Rashmika's recent saree look at a press event in Hyderabad for her upcoming film Animal has garnered much attention. The Pushpa: The Rise actress was seen wearing a beautiful Kerala Banarasi woven organza silk saree with a contrasting gold border. She paired the saree with a sleeveless brocade blouse.

To complete her look, Rashmika accessorized with statement jewelry, including a gold neck choker, white stone bangles, huge gold stud earrings, and large statement rings. The Mission Majnu actress also opted for bold lipstick and a simple ponytail, perfectly complementing her traditional look.

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry off any look gracefully. Her recent saree look is just another example of her fashion prowess.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's look in organza saree:

More about Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming Animal film

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Animal is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, marking his third directorial venture after the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. With an A certificate from the CBFC and a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, Animal promises to be an action-packed entertainer, which is all set to hit the theaters on December 1st.

Boasting an ensemble cast, the action/crime film features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles. The film's trailer, which has garnered significant buzz, gives an insight into the story that delves into the lives of a toxic father and his son's transformation into a ruthless gangster willing to go to any lengths to protect his father.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie trailer below

Upcoming films of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more portraying prominent roles. The film is slated for release on Independence Day next year.

Rashmika is also poised to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film tentatively titled VD12. The film would mark the third collaboration between the duo. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this project.

Further, she also shared an update about her next film with director Rahul Ravindran. The title and first look for her film The Girlfriend has been revealed on social media, showcasing her in the leading role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun celebrates 14 years of Arya 2: 'A film that will always be very special’