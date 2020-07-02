Rashmika Mandanna radiates happy vibes in a black lace LBD Ritu Kumar dress; Take a look

Rashmika Mandanna has once again shared a gorgeous look in Ritu Kumar emerald green lace skater dress and she looks absolutely resplendent. Check it out.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's next titled, Pushpa. The makers will soon kickstart shooting for the film and meanwhile, Rashmika is treating her fans with some amazing photos on social media. The Dear Comrade actress has once again shared a winning look in Ritu Kumar emerald green lace skater dress. The young actress completed her look with strap heels, minimal makeup and red lips. Rashmika Mandanna also shared BTS moments of how she wanted to try a different pose and didn't want to bore her fans with the same stuff.

She wrote, " photographer: Rashmika pose for me......Me: I'm running out of poses man, also can't repeat any.. I can’t bore people..cmon show me a reference Photographer: Bro we literally have 5 mins.. no time for reference and all. Ok I’m starting........Me: wait wait! Ahhhhh! Fine here goes nothing............."

Amid lockdown, the South beauty is keeping her fans updated about her routine at home. From sharing her post-workout look to treating fans with beautiful photos, the stunner is super active on social media. Recently, she also penned a long note for her dad and it received a lot of love and comments.

