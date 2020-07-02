  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna radiates happy vibes in a black lace LBD Ritu Kumar dress; Take a look

Rashmika Mandanna has once again shared a gorgeous look in Ritu Kumar emerald green lace skater dress and she looks absolutely resplendent. Check it out.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 12:36 pm
Rashmika Mandanna radiates happy vibes in a black lace LBD Ritu Kumar dress; Take a lookRashmika Mandanna radiates happy vibes in a black lace LBD Ritu Kumar dress; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's next titled, Pushpa. The makers will soon kickstart shooting for the film and meanwhile, Rashmika is treating her fans with some amazing photos on social media. The Dear Comrade actress has once again shared a winning look in Ritu Kumar emerald green lace skater dress. The young actress completed her look with strap heels, minimal makeup and red lips. Rashmika Mandanna also shared BTS moments of how she wanted to try a different pose and didn't want to bore her fans with the same stuff. 

She wrote, photographer: Rashmika pose for me......Me: I'm running out of poses man, also can't repeat any.. I can’t bore people..cmon show me a reference

Photographer: Bro we literally have 5 mins.. no time for reference and all. Ok I’m starting........Me: wait wait! Ahhhhh! Fine here goes nothing............." 

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post below: 

Amid lockdown, the South beauty is keeping her fans updated about her routine at home. From sharing her post-workout look to treating fans with beautiful photos, the stunner is super active on social media. Recently, she also penned a long note for her dad and it received a lot of love and comments.

Read it below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born. Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine. Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off - For us They are mostly strict about some of our choices - Because they want the best for us They don’t show out their emotions very often - Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out. Can they love their children equally as the mums? YES! It took me years to understand my father's way of showing emotions. If you ask me who I love more? Mum or dad? What do you think my answer is?

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement