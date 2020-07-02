Rashmika Mandanna radiates happy vibes in a black lace LBD Ritu Kumar dress; Take a look
Rashmika Mandanna will soon be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's next titled, Pushpa. The makers will soon kickstart shooting for the film and meanwhile, Rashmika is treating her fans with some amazing photos on social media. The Dear Comrade actress has once again shared a winning look in Ritu Kumar emerald green lace skater dress. The young actress completed her look with strap heels, minimal makeup and red lips. Rashmika Mandanna also shared BTS moments of how she wanted to try a different pose and didn't want to bore her fans with the same stuff.
Photographer: Bro we literally have 5 mins.. no time for reference and all. Ok I’m starting........Me: wait wait! Ahhhhh! Fine here goes nothing............."
: @artem.enterprise Styling: @geetikachadhaofficial Outfit: @ritukumarhq :@kushalsfashionjewellery Hair: @chakrapu.madhu Makeup: @tokala.ravi Organising team: @benchmarktalents
Amid lockdown, the South beauty is keeping her fans updated about her routine at home. From sharing her post-workout look to treating fans with beautiful photos, the stunner is super active on social media. Recently, she also penned a long note for her dad and it received a lot of love and comments.
Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born. Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine. Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off - For us They are mostly strict about some of our choices - Because they want the best for us They don’t show out their emotions very often - Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out. Can they love their children equally as the mums? YES! It took me years to understand my father's way of showing emotions. If you ask me who I love more? Mum or dad? What do you think my answer is?