Rashmika Mandanna raises glam quotient in a halter neck dress in this beautiful monochrome photo

Rashmika Mandanna shares a beautiful monochrome picture on her Instagram and we are all hearts for it.
Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna is giving major fashion moments lately through her social media posts. The stunner recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture on her Instagram and we are all hearts for it. One can see in the photo, the Geetha Govindam actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a halter neck outfit and raises glam quotient like a boss. Captioning this gorgeous photo on Instagram, she wrote, "I still look pretty, right?" The actress is getting a lot of lovely comments on her latest post as fans write that she indeed looks pretty in the picture. 

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has been spreading positivity and is sharing some happy photos on Instagram. Recently, she shared a cute picture along with a caption that read, "All those people who think strangers smiling at you is weird or mad or whatever.. you ain’t my friend..  cz I am that stranger who always smiles at everyone my way!." Rashmika Mandanna is shining and how! Check out her latest Instagram posts below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below. 

I still look pretty, right? 

I don’t know why anything comes my way I’d just smile through it.. be it good or bad.. and honestly, I am super proud and grateful for myself. I don’t think anyone .. JUST ANYONE has seen the bad days or the mood swings on my face.. That’s because I already know that there’s so much in the world that’s happening.. So many hardships that when you see me I want to take all that away and I want to make you smile.. I want you to feel at home.. I want you to feel calm.. I want you to depend on me as much as I depend on you.. I don’t want to be your favorite actress.. I just want to be your family.! What I say here.. I mean it. You matter! 

On the work front, Rashmika will be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa. The film will be directed by Sukumar and is yet to go on floors. Meanwhile, she also has a Tamil film Sulthan opposite Karthi. The makers have almost completed the shoot and are looking forward to the film's release. 

Also Read: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer: Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao onboard as a mentor 

Credits :Instagram

