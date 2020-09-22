Rashmika Mandanna raises glam quotient in a halter neck dress in this beautiful monochrome photo

Rashmika Mandanna shares a beautiful monochrome picture on her Instagram and we are all hearts for it.

Rashmika Mandanna is giving major fashion moments lately through her social media posts. The stunner recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture on her Instagram and we are all hearts for it. One can see in the photo, the Geetha Govindam actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a halter neck outfit and raises glam quotient like a boss. Captioning this gorgeous photo on Instagram, she wrote, "I still look pretty, right?" The actress is getting a lot of lovely comments on her latest post as fans write that she indeed looks pretty in the picture.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has been spreading positivity and is sharing some happy photos on Instagram. Recently, she shared a cute picture along with a caption that read, "All those people who think strangers smiling at you is weird or mad or whatever.. you ain’t my friend.. cz I am that stranger who always smiles at everyone my way!." Rashmika Mandanna is shining and how! Check out her latest Instagram posts below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

On the work front, Rashmika will be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa. The film will be directed by Sukumar and is yet to go on floors. Meanwhile, she also has a Tamil film Sulthan opposite Karthi. The makers have almost completed the shoot and are looking forward to the film's release.

Also Read: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer: Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao onboard as a mentor

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×