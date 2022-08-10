Rashmika Mandanna raises temperature in latest PHOTOS; Fans are smitten

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Rashmika shared some gorgeous photos and raises temperature.

In the photos, Rashmika exuded charm. She can be seen wearing a black satin shirt with a brown skirt. While sharing the post, she added a black heart emoticon. As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "you are looking beautiful". Another fan commented, "So cute".

Check Rashmika Mandanna's photos here:

Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. On the work front, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Animal', Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

