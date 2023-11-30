Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan to Rana Daggubati: 8 South actors who also own house in Mumbai

Mumbai, the bustling heart of Bollywood, is not only a haven for local film industry talent but also a magnet for stars from the South Indian film industry. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the silver screen, these celebrities have invested in luxurious apartments in Mumbai, showcasing their widespread appeal throughout the nation. Let's explore the opulent abodes of some prominent South Indian stars.

Here’s a list:

1. Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress, adored for her roles in Kannada and Telugu cinema, has reportedly invested in an apartment in Mumbai. Rashmika Mandanna is expanding her horizons by acting in various film industries and making waves in Bollywood.

2. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, the stylish star and household name in South India, exudes charm and popularity throughout the nation. Allu Arjun reportedly owns a flat in Mumbai, mirroring his pan-Indian appeal. He is often seen visiting Mumbai for his shoots and other commitments.

3. Ram Charan

Ram Charan, renowned for his stirring performances in Telugu films, reportedly owns a lavish flat in Mumbai. His residence provides a tranquil escape amidst the city's hustle and bustle. Ram Charan frequently travels to Mumbai for film shoots and advertisement campaigns.

4. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, an enchanting actress with a vast fan base across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, has made Mumbai her second home. She recently shared pictures of her new home on Instagram, indicating her permanent move. Kajal Aggarwal resides in Mumbai with her family.

5. Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia, a charming and talented actress in Tamil and Telugu films, has established herself in Mumbai. Her opulent apartment is a testament to her success, offering a tranquil retreat amidst the city's vibrant spirit.

6. Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu, celebrating her birthday in grand style, recently made Mumbai her new home after moving from Hyderabad. The actress chose to relocate to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in different film industries, marking a significant chapter in her life.

7. Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati reportedly owns a spacious, sea-facing apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor is often seen spending extended periods shooting in Mumbai, focusing on his burgeoning Bollywood projects. His move signifies his commitment to the city's thriving film industry.

8. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, known for her captivating performances in Tamil and Telugu films, has secured her place in the entertainment industry. Her Mumbai flat reflects her exceptional taste and global lifestyle, providing a tranquil retreat amidst her hectic schedule.

Moving beyond the boundaries of their hometowns, these celebrities have seamlessly integrated into the fabric of Mumbai, finding not just a second home but a symbol of their success and pan-Indian appeal. From the allure of Pooja Hegde's residence to the sophistication of Allu Arjun's flat, these stars have indelibly etched their mark on the Mumbai skyline, blending their southern charm with the vibrant spirit of the city.

