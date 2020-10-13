Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan to Vijay Deverakonda: 5 South celebs and their stylish gym looks

Despite being busy with the shooting of their films, celebrities make fitness a priority. Fitness comes first and the celebrities leave no stone unturned to give their 100 per cent for body and health. Besides, they make sure to put their best fitness foot forward even while working out in the gym. South celebs like Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna are among others who are regular at the gym in Hyderabad. These top celebs who swear by fitness have been making grabbing attention with their cool and upbeat gym outfits.

Geetha Govindham actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the actors who makes head turns in her best stylish gym wear. She can rock any look then why not even gym wear? The stunner has been setting trends of late. Recently, Rashmika was spotted wearing an all-pink gym look and flaunted her beautiful smile for that perfect click. This is Rashmika Mandanna's way to drive herself to hit the treadmill in her cool yet comfy workout outfit.

Here's a look at other celebs and their gym look:

Vijay Deverakonda has got the swag but his gym fashion grabs all the more attention. Sports shoes, a loose tee and stretchy short pants is Arjun Reddy actor's go-to gym outfit.

Dressed in a casual blue tee and black shorts, Ram Charan paired his workout outfit with a hoodie, cap and shoes. Ram Charan took all the precautions as he wore mask and hand gloves.

Raashi Khanna's stylish black and neon block leggings with black crop blouse is refreshingly on-point. Trendy and versatile at the same time!

5. Lavanya Tripathi:

Dressing-down and keeping it all comfy is clearly the new chic. Lavanya Tripathi was recently spotted at the gym in Hyderbad in all-white tracks and tank top paired with sneakers. Monster sunnies completed her look. Workout in style and how!

6. Kartikeya Gummakonda:

Kartikeya knows how to flaunt his biceps and making a serious fashion statement in his own way.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni lifts weights at the gym like a pro with her BFF & is all you need for Monday Motivation