Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor or Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda; Which on-screen pair shares better chemistry?

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most popular actresses all over the country, having made a name for herself with films like Pushpa, Geetha Govindam, Goodbye, Mission Majnu, and many more. The actress has also featured alongside some of the biggest names including Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Thalapathy Vijay, and now Ranbir Kapoor.

The much awaited romantic track, Hua Main, from the Varisu actress’ upcoming film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was finally released on October 11th. The music video features several scenes where Rashmika shares a kiss with her co-actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Fans were quick to compare the scenes to the actress’ 2019 romantic action film Dear Comrade, which featured Vijay Deverakonda. For any romantic film, or even a scene to work out, one of the major factors is the chemistry that the actors share.

Rashmika Mandanna with Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming gangster-action film Animal. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen portraying the character of Geethanjali, who is Ranbir Kapoor’s wife. The film’s teaser was released on September 28th, and has garnered much praise from the audience. The casting of Rashmika opposite Ranbir Kapoor has also been a topic of discussion, with fans curious to see how the pairing would turn out.

Check out the song Hua Main from Animal:

Rashmika with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are a pair that have garnered a separate fanbase for themselves. The rumored couple have been seen together in two films so far, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Both the films have become fan favorites over the years, with the chemistry between the two actors taking the spotlight.

Check out the song Kadalalle from Dear Comrade:

On the work front

Apart from Animal, the Pogaru actress will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much awaited sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, helmed by Sukumar. The film also features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. It is also reported that the actress would be joining Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming film VD12, however there is no official confirmation regarding this.

As for Vijay Deverakonda, he was last seen opposite Samantha in the film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. Next, the actor has two films lined up, VD12, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and VD13 helmed by Parasuram.

