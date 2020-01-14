Rashmika Mandanna reacts to rumours of her being highest paid actress: I wonder from where it is spreading

During the recent interviews for the promotions of her film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about being the highest-paid South Indian actress. Here's how she reacted.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the South Indian film industry. The Kirik Party actor was recently in the news for demanding a huge pay hike and turned down a big offer in Bollywood for the same reason. Apparently, she turned down the offer to star in the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit movie Jersey as she was being paid less compared to the male lead. During the recent interviews for the promotions of her film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about being the highest-paid South Indian actress.

Reacting to same, Rashmika Mandanna stated, "Highest-paid, who said?" She further continued, "I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in the film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone."

"When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it (news) is spreading. I wonder 'dude, from where it (money) is coming and where it is going.' I don't have any money in the bank. I still feel like a debutant," Rashmika Mandanna added. Expressing her wish to be the highest-paid actress someday, the young beauty said, "I will be the highest-paid actress. For now, I am definitely not."

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is doing great at the box office.

She will be seen next in Bheeshma opposite Nithiin. The is helmed by Venky Kudumula. The romantic drama will hit the big screen on February 21.

Credits :IB Times

