Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Saami Saami hook step trend; Calls it 'super special'

National Crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna has yet again managed to leave a lasting impact with her signature step in Pushpa's Saami Saami. The song has taken social media by storm and not just fans but even celebs are grooving to this dance number. Rashmika Mandanna feels super blessed and recalls rehearsing for Saami Saami for long hours to give her best.

Expressing gratitude, Rashmika Mandanna says, "The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming. I would like to thank all my fans for making the song so successful and loving me in it. I had a great time shooting for Saami and I remember rehearsing for it for long hours to give my best to the peppy number. In the past few days, I’ve been seeing so many of you doing the hook step on social media, which takes me back to the shooting days of Pushpa. All the love I have received from people all over the world just makes the song super special and memorable!"

The signature step has become a mass sensation now.

Now, Rashmika Mandanna is looking forward to the grand release of her upcoming Hindi projects. She will be making her big-ticket Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

If you have not watched the song yet, here you go: