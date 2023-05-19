Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh's clarification about her comments about Pushpa's role Srivalli

Aishwarya Rajesh found herself in the midst of a controversy after she made a comment about playing the Srivalli role better than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa. Soon, she issued a statement to clarify her comments after receiving backlash. Now, Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her clarification and sent her love.

Aishwarya said her statement was “misconstrued" and that she has nothing but “profound admiration" for Rashmika Mandanna’s work. The Pushpa actress reacted to her statement and wrote on Twitter, “Hi love… just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love."

Check Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to Aishwarya Rajesh's Srivalli comment



Aishwarya Rajesh said she would play Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna

On Thursday, Aishwarya's publicist released an official statement to clarify the comment about Rashmika's played character Srivalli. The Great Indian Kitchen actress said she has immense love and respect for Rashmika as she wrote, “I wish to clear the confusion that seems to have ensued and clarify very clearly that I have nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika's work in the film and that I have immense respect for all my fellow actors and actresses.”

Speaking with a television channel, Aishwarya was discussing working in the Telugu film industry and said she would love to come back with Srivalli like character from Pushpa. She said, "In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better,"

Professional front

Aishwarya Rajesh is also in the headlines for the controversy regarding her recently released film Farhana. Several Muslim organisation claimed that it showed the Muslim community in a bad light. A few also said the film is 'anti-Muslim'. Amid the controversy, she reportedly has been provided with police security outside her house in Chennai. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, she plays the role of Farhana, who works in the Call Center that operates phone sex services.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rajesh clarifies after statement on Rashmika Mandanna played role Srivalli causes backlash