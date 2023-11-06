Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her viral deepfake video; calls it extremely scary

Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to her recent and viral deepfake video of sheds light on the growing concern regarding the potential harm of deepfake technology towards women and public figures. She emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue collectively to protect ourselves from the misuse of technology and the risk it poses to personal and professional identities.

Rashmika Mandanna posted a story, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Rashmika Mandanna's plea for addressing the issue of deepfake videos courted support from various quarters. She took to social media to underscore the importance of community action before more individuals become victims of such videos.

Fact-check journalist Abhishek Kumar, who exposed the deepfake video, emphasized the pressing need for a legal and regulatory framework to combat such incidents in India. He debunked the video, originally believed to feature Rashmika Mandanna, revealing that it was a deepfake video of Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl with a substantial Instagram following. The original video by Zara Patel was shared on October 9.

Renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan endorsed Abhishek Kumar's investigation by retweeting the thread and recognizing it as a strong legal case. Bachchan's tweet focused on the remarkable realism of the deepfake video created using AI technology, and how easily it can deceive viewers.

He underscored the necessity of establishing a regulatory legal framework to curb such activities on the internet, as they have the potential to tarnish an individual's image and manipulate those who encounter the content.

