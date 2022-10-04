Rashmika Mandanna recalls being trolled for kissing scene with Vijay Deverakonda: Cried myself to bed

Dear Comrade, The Telugu which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is a classic love drama. Although the film failed at the box office, it managed to gain critical acclaim. Now, Rashmika Mandanna in a recent interview recalled the days when she got trolled for a kissing scene in the film with Vijay Deverakonda. She called them her most 'painful days of life.'

Rashmika Mandanna, who was trolled for her bold scenes in Dear Comrade, has said that she found it difficult to get through that phase. The actress added, "There were so many painful moments happening and painful things I would read. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don't know what it was and I don't know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying."