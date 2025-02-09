Rashmika Mandanna recovers from leg injury; jets off to Mumbai after skipping Pushpa 2 event with Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna sustained a leg injury during an intense gym workout. Despite the setback, she continued promoting her films without delay and attended several public events with a plaster on her leg. However, a recent video of the Chhaava actress surfaced online and it showed her walking at the Hyderabad airport without any support.

Fans were delighted to see Rashmika recovering well from her injury and jetting off to Mumbai. Earlier, she used to limp while walking, but now, she appears to move freely. Netizens took to the comment section to shower her with love and wished her well.

Take a look at the video below:

Weeks ago, Rashmika Mandanna had shared a health update and jokingly called her injury a "New Year" gift. She mentioned being in "hop mode" and assured her directors she would resume filming for her upcoming movies once recovered.

"To my directors, sorry for the delay... I’ll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me... I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout," she added.

Take a look at the post below:

Due to her leg injury, Rashmika Mandanna had to skip the recent Pushpa 2 Thank You aka success meet. The event was attended by director Sukumar, Allu Arjun, and several other team members.

At the meet, Allu Arjun expressed his appreciation for the entire team, from the cast to the crew. A touching moment came when he spoke about Rashmika Mandanna, calling her his "darling Srivalli." Though she couldn't attend the event, he said Pushpa would always be with her. He thanked her multiple times for her support.

"My dear darling Srivalli, you are not here, but wherever you are, Pushpa is there. You are always there. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your incredible support. Thank you, my dear, thank you so much," he said.

Allu Arjun also extended his gratitude beyond Pushpa 2 and acknowledged the efforts of the Pushpa 1 team. He specifically mentioned Samantha for her role and praised Sreeleela for Kissik.