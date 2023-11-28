Rashmika Mandanna recreates iconic Sarileru Neekevvaru scene with Mahesh Babu at Animal event; VIDEO

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna took a trip down memory lane at the Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad, reminiscing about their time working together on the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The iconic moment from the movie was recreated on stage, much to the delight of the audience at the pre-release event.

Anchor Suma playfully requested the Chalo movie actress to re-enact the "He's so cute, he's so sweet, he's so handsome" scene from Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Geetha Govindam actress, visibly blushing, called Mahesh Babu to the stage to recreate the scene.

Rashmika with a hint of shyness, addressed Mahesh Babu and said, "I'm supposed to say, 'He's so cute, he's so sweet, he's so handsome.'" As she delivered the lines, her cheeks turned rosy, and she couldn't help but steal glances at Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu, equally charmed by the moment, couldn't suppress a smile as Rashmika showered him with compliments.

After the playful exchange, Mahesh Babu affectionately hugged Rashmika Mandanna, and they shared a warm exchange of smiles, leaving the audience captivated by their endearing chemistry.

Check out the adorable video of Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna from the Animal event below

More about the duo Sarileru Neekevvaru movie

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film was released in the year 2020. The movie was produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and AK Entertainment.

The movie boasts a cast including Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijayashanti, with Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad in supporting roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's music, while R. Rathnavelu handled the cinematography.

The plot of the movie follows Ajay Krishna, a Major in the Indian Army, who sustains injuries during a shootout and is tasked with informing his family about his sister's wedding preparations. During their train journey, they encounter Samskruthi, who develops a romantic attraction towards Ajay.

Upon his arrival, Ajay Krishna fiercely confronts the men, issuing a stern warning to deal with Nagendra in a similar manner. Ajay Krishna and Bharathi take it upon themselves to challenge Nagendra, urging him to transform into a responsible citizen by compelling him to surrender after gathering sufficient evidence.

In the movie's train sequence, Rashmika Mandanna's character sings the catchy tune "He's so cute, he's so sweet, he's so handsome" to impress Mahesh Babu's character. The song became an instant hit upon the film's release, spawning numerous reels and inundating social media with these three captivating words.

Check out the Sarileru Neekevvaru ‘He's So Cute, he's So Sweet, he's So Handsome’ movie song below

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is poised to reprise her captivating role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, directed by the acclaimed Sukumar. The film is scheduled to grace theaters on Independence Day next year.

Rashmika is set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. Official confirmation regarding the release date and genre of VD12 is still pending. The actress took to social media to share details about her upcoming film with director Rahul Ravindran, titled The Girlfriend. The title and first look for the film were unveiled, revealing Rashmika in the lead role.

Mahesh Babu's next cinematic venture is the highly anticipated Guntur Kaaram, directed by the esteemed Trivikram Srinivas. The star-studded cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

In another exciting development, Mahesh Babu is reportedly in discussions with the legendary SS Rajamouli for a potential collaboration. This potential pairing of two of Telugu cinema's biggest names has sent shockwaves through the industry.

