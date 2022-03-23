Rashmika Mandanna recreates the signature Pushpa pose for shutterbugs at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna starred in the action drama Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun. The actress was recently clicked in Mumbai and one of the shutterbugs requested her to do the signature pose from the flick and the star obliged. It is an adorable video.

Rashmika Mandanna has been the topic of discussion ever since the release of Pushpa in December 2021 and fans are waiting to see more of her captivating screen presence. Now the fans are awaiting the arrival of the second part of the successful franchise, which is anticipated to go on the floors soon. As a matter of fact, the makers are aiming to out the film in 2022 itself.

A couple of days back, Rashmika Mandanna was yet again spotted at the Mumbai airport looking all beautiful in a cool and casual look. She decided to pair a simple black T-shirt with blue denim.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has some exciting things in store for the Hindi-speaking audience. Her first full fledged Bollywood venture will be Mission Majnu. The upcoming spy thriller led by Sidharth Malhotra is slated to release on 10 June this year. After which she will be a part of Vikas Bahl's directorial Goodbye, which will have Amitabh Bachchan as the lead. Her lineup also includes a recent collaboration with Varun Dhawan for an unknown project.

