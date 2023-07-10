Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's viral dance moves as she is 'currently tripping' on song Obsessed

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South and Bollywood as well. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media and makes sure to connect with her fans regularly. The actress came up with the Ask Me Anything session and interacted with her fans about things like favourite food, song and more.

In an interactive session, a fan asked her about her favourite song and the Pushpa actress revealed that it's the popular and trending Punjabi track Obsessed. She posted a video dancing to the viral song, which is also the favourite song of Vicky Kaushal. The actress is seen grooving to the Punjabi beats.

Rashmika also revealed that she is hooked on the song because of Vicky Kaushal. She shared the video of dancing to Obsessed and wrote, "currently tripping on courtesy @vickykaushal09." The Obsessed track gained even more popularity after Vicky Kaushal’s impressive dance moves went viral. He owned the stage with his moves among cheers and whistles from fans. The actor's dance went viral on social media and his fans went crazy.

Rashmika Mandanna grooves to Vicky Kaushal's Obsessed song

When another user asked what her favorite place is, she replied "My Happy Place is home, which is Coorg." The actress hometown is Coorg and her parents reside there although she lives in Mumbai and Hyderabad due to her work. The beauty also shared her favorite food is desserts. However, she has been craving Korean Fried Chicken lately.

Upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna is reprising her role as Srivalli in the second part of Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Pushpa 2, the film also features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as well. She also teamed up with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. The actress also announced the female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan.

The actress is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi film Animal, directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

