Rashmika Mandanna redefines fitness inspiration with her ‘Wild Dog Pushup Challenge’; Watch video

Taking to her Instagram space, Mission Majnu star Rashmika Mandanna posted a video where she was seen performing the Wild Dog Pushup Challenge.

When it comes to keeping up with the trends, no one can do it better than the celebrities from the entertainment industry. As the release of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog is around the corner, celebrities are performing their own versions of Wild Dog Pushup Challenge, where they are maintaining the pushup position for a few moments. Rashmika Mandanna is the newest addition to the challenge and she has posed a video of herself performing the same.

Currently, she is busy with the shooting of her Bollywood debut titled Mission Majnu and with the promotions of her upcoming Kollywood film Sulthan with Karthi. As far as Mission Majnu is concerned, it has as the male lead, and Rashmika has been juggling from city to city for its shooting. Yesterday, she was papped in Mumbai with her BFF Vijay Deverakonda as they both caught up on dinner. She has been sharing photos from the sets of Mission Majnu on her social media space every now and then.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM4QH3_pZjH/

As far as her Kollywood film Sulthan is concerned, it has Karthi as the male lead. The film is touted to be released on April 2. She also has in her kitty, a Tollywood film titled Pushpa. Starring Allu Arjun as the male lead, Pushpa is one of the most awaited Tollywood films and it is directed by Sukumar. While the makers have released Allu Arjun’s first look from the film, it is expected that Rashmika’s look will also be revealed soon.

