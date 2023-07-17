Rashmika Mandanna redefines minimalistic fashion as she attends an event in lavender ethnic suit; See PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular papped stars in the South. She is often clicked by paparazzi, be at the gym or events. Yet again today, she was spotted at an event in Hyderabad and looked beautiful in ethnic suit. The actress defined minimalist fashion with her look and is a perfectly guide for someone who likes to keep it simple and subtle.

Rashmika Mandanna was clicked at an event in Hyderabad and opted for a lavender ethnic suit. She wore a suit set that features v neck kurta, pants and matching net dupatta with white lining. The actress accessorised the suit with heels and stud earrings. Lastly, a centre-parted neatly placed hair bun, darkened brows, pink lip shade and blushed cheeks rounded the look.

From casuals to ethnic, Rashmika can literally carry every outfit with utmost perfection. We love her stunning traditional ensembles and just can’t take our eyes off that are perfect for every occasion.

Rashmika Mandanna's simple and beautiful ethnic look

Upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna is reprising her role as Srivalli in the second part of Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Pushpa 2, the film also features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as well. She announced a film with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula after Bheeshma, tentatively titled VNRTRIO. However, it is reported that due to date issues, she has walked out of the film. And now, Sreeleela is being considered for the role of female lead.

The actress also announced the female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan. She also has upcoming Hindi film Animal in pipeline. Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

