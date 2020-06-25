Rashmika Mandanna rejects Nani's Shyam Singha Roy owing to Sai Pallavi's casting?

The news reports, quote sources stating that Rashmika Mandanna did not wish to be in the film, as her character could get side-lined by Sai Pallavi's character in Shyam Singha Roy.

The latest news reports, about the south siren, Rashmika Mandanna suggest that she has declined the offer to star in the upcoming film, Shyam Singha Roy. The film has Jersey star Nani in the lead. The news reports add that the Dear Comrade actress was offered to play one of the female leads. But, if news reports are to be believed then Rashmika Mandanna declined the film, due to Sai Pallavi's casting as one of the female leads. The news reports, quote sources stating that Rashmika Mandanna did not wish to be in the film, as her character could get side-lined by Sai Pallavi's character in Shyam Singha Roy.

It is believed in the south film industry that Sai Pallavi is capable of shouldering a film with her stellar performance. Furthermore, south industry folks feel that the Premam actress Sai Pallavi, can easily side-line the lead actor of the film as well. News reports state how the Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna was offered a massive sum as fees for the film. But, still she rejected the offer from the makers of Shyam Singha Roy.

The stunning diva, Rashmika featured in the superhit film Bheeshma alongside south actor Nithiin. The actress also featured as the female lead in Anil Ravipudi's film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film had Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The sultry diva, Rashmika Mandanna will also star in Allu Arjun's upcoming drama called Pushpa.

