Rashmika Mandanna remembers Puneeth Rajkumar as Anjani Putra turns 5, 'Had more confidence in me than myself'

The demise of the late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar left a huge void in the Kannada film industry after he passed away in October last year. He left for a heavenly abode after suffering a heart attack. Back in 2017, he shared the screen with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in the action entertainer, Anjani Putra. As the project completed 5 years of its release today on 21st December, the diva took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note, sharing her experience of working with the Power Star.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, "It’s #5YearsForAnjaniPutra already I keep thinking about the conversations with @PuneethRajkumar...sir and he was more confident in me than myself always. He has the best heart and forever will be irreplaceable in my heart. Thank you Harsha sir for this film, it means a lot to me."