Rashmika Mandanna remembers Puneeth Rajkumar as Anjani Putra turns 5, 'Had more confidence in me than myself'
Rashmika Mandanna remembers late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar as their action entertainer Anjani Putra completes 5 years of release on 21st December today.
The demise of the late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar left a huge void in the Kannada film industry after he passed away in October last year. He left for a heavenly abode after suffering a heart attack. Back in 2017, he shared the screen with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in the action entertainer, Anjani Putra. As the project completed 5 years of its release today on 21st December, the diva took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note, sharing her experience of working with the Power Star.
She wrote on the micro-blogging site, "It’s #5YearsForAnjaniPutra already I keep thinking about the conversations with @PuneethRajkumar...sir and he was more confident in me than myself always. He has the best heart and forever will be irreplaceable in my heart. Thank you Harsha sir for this film, it means a lot to me."
Check out the post below:
About Anjani Putra
Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the venture was bankrolled by M. N. Kumar under the production house MNK Movies, in association with Jayashreedevi Productions. Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film also stars Ramya Krishna, Mukesh Tiwari, P. Ravi Shankar, and Chikkanna in ancillary roles. Now, coming to the technical crew, Ravi Basrur rendered the songs and background score for the film, while Swamy J looked after the film's camera work. In addition to this, the editing was taken care of by Deepu S. Kumar. For the unaware, the drama was also remade in Tamil with the name Poojai in 2014.
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has a very exciting lineup with Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer, Varisu. She will also be seen reprising her role as Srivalli in the highly-awaited Pushpa sequel, Pushpa: The Rise. The actress will once again be seen sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's directorial.
