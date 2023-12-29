Rashmika Mandanna reminisces her journey in heartfelt post; says ‘This is everything I’ve dreamed of’

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry today. Within a span of just seven years, the actress has featured in films like Geetha Govindam, Pushpa, Sita Ramam, and many more which have earned her a place in the audience’s hearts.

The actress is also known to be quite active on social media, often giving fans a little sneak peek into her personal life, or to even share her thoughts. In the latest update, the actress turned to social media to pen down an emotional note, where she was reminiscing about her journey so far.

Rashmika Mandanna highlights the importance of being with the right people

Rashmika shared via her social media that she was happy with whatever had happened in her life. She added that she is exactly where she had dreamed of being, and mentioned that being with the right people helped her understand the importance of pausing, which helped her gain a perspective of how far she had come. The actress wrote:

“Sometimes you just pause and think; Damn; How did it all happen; When did it all happen; Why did it all happen; And I’m so freaking glad - that it all happened! Grateful. Anchored. At peace. Happy! This is everything that I’ve always dreamed of… I’d not have realised it and would have kept running I don’t even know what, but being with the right people makes you realise that sometimes you should just pause and realise that - this is it! This is what the lil girl grew up dreaming about.”

Advertisement

Check out the post she shared below:

Rashmika Mandanna on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses in the country today. She is currently basking in the success of her latest film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Animal fame. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and more in prominent roles.

The actress will next be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel of the 2021 action drama film Pushpa: The Rise. The film also has Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and more in prominent roles as well. The film is all set to hit the theaters on Independence Day, next year. Rashmika is also a part of Rahul Ravindran’s upcoming film, titled The Girlfriend, which also features Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna brightens up our Christmas celebration with THIS paw-perfect pic