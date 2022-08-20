Rashmika Mandanna repeats her Rs 1.2 Lakh Gucci knit top and trousers and inspires fans to re-wear, flaunt

A lot of actors, including Samantha, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have made a strong case for repeating clothes on the red carpet or at any event. The female actors are setting major goals on how it is ok to recycle your wardrobe and expensive clothes. Rashmika Mandanna has joined the bandwagon as she was spotted wearing the same Gucci top in a span of just a few weeks.

Yesterday, the Pushpa actress was papped in Mumbai wearing her Rs 1.2 Lakh knit top with the same high-waist trousers and acrylic heels. She gave a cool and comfy touch to the outfit by wearing a cap. Your clothes can be cherished and re-worn and Rashmika Mandanna's latest look is all about it. She has aced it like a pro!

The Pushpa actress has a soft spot for high-waist pants. Here's an old look of her in the same outfit. Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha, a lot of our favourite celebrities have championed sustainability by repeating outfits.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a huge lineup of Hindi and South films to release in 2022-23. She has Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, which is officially her first Bollywood movie followed by Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal and an untitled SK21 film. She has also finished two major schedules of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu.