Rashmika Mandanna resumes work less than 3 weeks after wedding, continues to shoot for Mysaa with Rawindra Pulle

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s grand wedding moments are still being shared with the world but the two dedicated stars have returned to duty. After rumors of the newlyweds stepping in to continue the filming for their third joint project, Ranabaali, 2 weeks after their nuptials, began floating on the internet, the duo seems to have gone on a different path. The Animal actress shared an update on Tuesday, revealing that she has instead resumed filming for Mysaa with director Rawindra Pulle.

Mysaa Update

On March 17, Rashmika Mandanna re-shared a happy update on her Instagram account. Seemingly back in the desert, the actress posted a snap of the filming crew hard at work. With a big camera being hauled by multiple people, the director tagged the star and wrote “The Hunt Begins,” with a hashtag for Mysaa.

Check out the image below.

The actress could not be seen in the photo; however, her fans have already taken this as confirmation of her having returned to filming post her grandiose marriage to Vijay Deverakonda. The couple tied the knot in a lavish but private ceremony on February 26, after which they held a reception with the attendance of the film industry on March 4. They then jetted off to a brief holiday and have only just returned this week, ready to get back to work.

Meanwhile, the couple is said to have first crossed paths on the set of Geetha Govindham. They reunited to film Dear Comrade in 2019 and have been linked together ever since. Keeping it on the down low and maintaining their stance of being friends, the two finally confirmed their relationship mere days before their official nuptials in traditional Indian style.

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