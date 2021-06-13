Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS about 'little things' that made her smile while travelling to Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna has been spreading hope and positivity through her social media posts. Now, the stunner has penned all the little things that made her heart full.

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is back in Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye. On reaching Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna penned a list of things that made her smile throughout the day. Rashmika has been spreading hope and positivity through her social media posts. Now, the stunner has penned all the little things that made her heart full. Sharing a picture of her adorable furball, 'Aura', she wrote:

Dear Diary,

Little things that made me smile today -

*got the opportunity to FaceTime my family and see their smiles in the morning

*got to see two of my friends before leaving

*made it to the airport in time

*Aura was permitted to travel with me on flight

*Landed in Bombay

*there was no trouble checking in the hotel

*I had some really really good dinner

*the weather both in Bombay and Hyderabad was BEAUTIFUL

*Aura and I slept well after playing.

Ps: The little things do matter. "

Take a look below:

Amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Rashmika recently launched an initiative to bring in stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff, called #SpreadingHopes. She has been sharing stories of people all around the country, to bring in a weave of positivity in these dire times.

Talking about her upcoming movies, Rashmika will be soon making her debut with 'Mission Majnu', co-starring . She also has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, a Pan-India film being helmed by Sukumar.

