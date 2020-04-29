Rashmika Mandanna reveals her first Tamil film could release soon depending on the COVID-19 situation

One follower asked the Dear Comrade actress, as to when will she do a Tamil film. The sultry siren said that she has made her debut in a Tamil film, but unfortunately, the film has not released yet.

The south siren Rashmika Mandanna reportedly answered a fan question during a fun Q&A session. One follower asked the Dear Comrade actress that when will she do a Tamil film. The sultry siren said that she has made her debut in a Tamil film, but unfortunately, that film has not released yet. The actress who featured alongside Telugu star Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru said that her debut Tamil film which has not yet hit the screens could possibly release this year or next. The actress says the film's release depends on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Geetha Govindam actress will also feature alongside Kaithi actor Karthi in the upcoming film Sultan. The fans and followers of the Kirik Party actress are very eagerly waiting for an update about the film Sultan as it brings Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi together on screen. The fans are particularly waiting to see the chemistry of the leading stars of Sultan translates on the silver screen. Now, on the work front the gorgeous diva, Rashmika Mandanna gave a blockbuster in the form of the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi and Rashmika played the female lead in the southern drama. Mahesh Babu played an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna in the Anil Ravipudi directorial. Rashmka Mandanna also gave a super hit film in Bheeshma which has south actor Nithiin in the lead. The fans of the Chamak actress are now hoping that Rashmika's debut Tamil film releases soon.

