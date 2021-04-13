Rashmika Mandanna reveals her parents' first reaction upon hearing she will play daughter to Amitabh Bachchan

Rashmika Mandanna has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear as she will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is all geared up to play a daughter to Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'. The actress is currently shooting for the film in Mumbai, alongside Big B. Bagging a film, opposite an industry legend is a huge feat for a 24-year old actress, who climbed up the ladder on her own. Needless to say, the young actress is over the moon about collaborating with the megastar and can’t stop gushing about it. In fact, her parents are also quite excited about the same.

Speaking about her parents' reaction to the great news, Rashmika reveals, "Amitabh Bachchan - the name itself brings in so much respect, When my parents got to know that I will be starring opposite Mr Bachchan in Goodbye, they almost couldn't believe it." She further revealed, "My parents are huge fans of sir and while growing up, and have watched so many of his films and they were so excited for me!!" Further sharing the advice her parents gave her, Rashmika says, "They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student to - “Do a good job, be attentive and learn my lines well” which I think is very cute.."

Rashmika has bagged her second Bollywood project even before the debut Bollywood film, 'Mission Majnu' has released. To note, Mission Majnu will feature in the lead and will mark his first collaboration with the diva. The actress boasts of a Pan-India fan following and has projects from across the industries lined up.

