Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS her source of happiness in this joyful video; Fans ask ‘Why so cute’

Rashmika Mandanna is a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. The 25-year-old actress is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise which also stars actor Allu Arjun. The movie has garnered lots of praise from the audience. The actress also stays quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans. On Wednesday, the actress revealed her source of happiness.

Rashmika posted a short video on Instagram. In the video, she was joyfully dancing to the song ‘Mind My Business’ by Patrice Roberts, Travis World and Dan Evens. While sharing the video, she wrote, “People: Rashmika how are you always so happy? Me:” along with a few emoticons. Actress Elii Avrram commented on her video and wrote, “Cutie you are”. Her fans too could not stop showering her with love in the comment section as they commented heart emoticons. A fan also commented, “Why so cute my girl?” Another fan wrote, “haa so happy always.”

Watch Rashmika’s video here

Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun. She also has a Telugu film, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu alongside Sharwanand in her kitty. Last month, the actress was seen with filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai.

