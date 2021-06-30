Rashmika Mandanna reveals her working experience with Allu Arjun from Pushpa; Read more HERE

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her working experience with co-star Allu Arjun in the most awaited film of the year, Pushpa. The actress is all praises for the stylish star.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South and Bollywood industries. The actress rose to fame with films like Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevaru and bagged a highly anticipated film of Tollywood, Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which is slated to release in 2021. The film is currently in the shooting process and is expected to wrap up soon.

Recently, Rashmika interacted with fans on Instagram and opened up about her working experience with Allu Arjun in Pushpa. One of the followers asked Rashmika, “Aapko Allu Arjun sir kaise lagte hai mai uske liye pagal hu,” (I’m crazy for Allu Arjun, how do you feel about him). She replied, “I love working with Allu Arjun sir. He’s fun, he’s professional, he’s extremely, he’s an amazing actor. And all of us know he’s a brilliant dancer so I really enjoy working with sir.” Fans are elated with her response. Rashmika will appear in the role of a village girl in Pushpa and her glimpse from the trailer garnered attention among the audience.

Pushpa is based on the backdrop of Red Sandalwood smuggling taking place in the Chittoor forest region. Pushpa marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will make his debut in Tollywood with Pushpa, so the expectations are sky-high. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are the co-producers for the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages worldwide in theatres on 13th August 2021.

