Rashmika Mandanna opens up on how Vijay Deverakonda inspires her: ‘Makes me want to be a better version of myself’

Rashmika Mandanna has been embracing a slower phase of life after her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda and an injury that kept her away from film sets. The actress recently reflected on the unexpected break, her experience of spending more time with family and how marriage has brought a new dimension to her personal life. In an interview with Bangalore Times, Rashmika also spoke about returning to work and the unique equation she shares with Vijay.

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Rashmika Mandanna on her injury break

The actress, known for maintaining a packed professional schedule, found herself spending considerable time at home while recovering from her injury. Rather than seeing the pause as frustrating, Rashmika chose to appreciate the opportunity to slow down. The experience allowed her to reconnect with simple everyday moments and spend more quality time with the people closest to her.

Mandanna on Vijay encouraging her

While marriage has brought them closer personally, Rashmika revealed that their professional relationship has its own dynamic. The two actors are set to collaborate again in Ranabaali, and she explained that they challenge each other creatively when they are on set. Their conversations often revolve around finding new ways to approach scenes and improving their performances. For Rashmika, having a partner who constantly pushes her creatively motivates her to raise her own standards.

Rashmika and Vijay’s work front

Rashmika is gearing up to resume work on Ranabaali, which marks another collaboration between the two actors after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama is set against the backdrop of British rule. Rashmika also has Mysaa in her lineup, an action thriller that has generated interest following glimpses of her intense look. Vijay, meanwhile, continues to have several projects in the pipeline.



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