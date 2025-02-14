Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS if she’s picky about choosing roles and claims, ‘I don’t take my life too seriously’

Rashmika Mandanna has been at the forefront of success for quite some time now. Not just in South cinema, the actress has bagged enviable offers across Bollywood as well, creating a pan-India name for herself.

In an interview with IANS, Rashmika was asked if she has ever been picky about her roles. She was questioned if she thinks about the impact of a film on her career so far before signing it up.

In response, the actress expressed that she has never taken her life too seriously. Moreover, the actress shared that she only focuses on "storytelling,” and character won’t matter to her even if she has to play a mother of two kids, four kids, or a grandmother.

Rashmika said, “Firstly, I don’t take my life too seriously. I just feel like there’s one divine power guiding me, right? And I honestly just go with the flow.” She added, “I just want to be a part of that storytelling.”

Furthermore, the Pushpa 2 starlet highlighted that she strictly does not have any strategy while taking up films and choosing scripts. She only wants to be a part of stories that are loved by the audience at the end.

Well, it was just a few days back when Rashmika Mandanna opened up about moving on from her erstwhile tag of being called a ‘National crush’. The actress recalled getting this title back after the success of her film Kirik Party.

Advertisement

She added that she was initially termed a college crush; later on, she was recognized across the country with the tag of crush. But now she feels like having moved on from the same.

Rashmika added, “Today, with all the love I am receiving, I feel I have moved on from that. Now, when people say, ‘You are the love of the nation’ or ‘You are in everyone’s hearts,’ it feels even more special. I feel like I am now rooted in their lives and hearts, and I’m just upping the game.”