Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS what she learnt about Ranbir Kapoor during Animal shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and the team of Animal are currently promoting their film in Hyderabad today where the team interacted with the media about their movies and upcoming details of the film releasing on December 1st, 2023.

During the press meeting, Rashmika Mandanna was asked what she learned about Ranbir Kapoor working with him in the film. The Pushpa actress revealed that she had earlier mentioned how he works but this time she said “Love that he carries for his family, for fans, and the love that he carries for everyone he works with is really admirable. That is something I really respect.”

She added, “When you talk to him he actually listens and does not pretend to listen. So that’s something special.”

Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor teases her a lot by gesturing her iconic Korean heart emoji. She said that she had taught him about it and now he uses that to annoy her. She also added that if she hadn’t taught him that, one day Rahaa would be teaching it to him.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar were also present at the press meet. Bhushan was also asked whether Animal will have a sequel to which he answered that all will be revealed after the film releases.

Earlier, Ranbir also revealed the idea of creating a universe with his character from Animal and Prabhas’ character from Spirit, which is to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also has producer Bhushan Kumar bankrolling it. Though the director said he hasn’t thought about it, he will let him know if that could happen.

Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir were also spotted earlier in the chat show with Nandamuri Balakrishna, where the duo along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga conversed with Balakrishna, even Ranbir said a few lines from NBK’s films in Telugu. Rashmika was also teased by Ranbir forcing her to choose who’s the better actor between Ranbir and her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda.

More about Animal

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is edited, written, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This marks Sandeep’s second directorial film after the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Kabir Singh. The film is slated to release in theaters on December 1st with the film having an A certificate by CBFC and a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Tripti Dimri, and many more in prominent roles. The film’s trailer garnered a lot of buzz recently showcasing the story of a toxic father whose son turns out as a violent gangster who is ready to go to any extent to protect his father.