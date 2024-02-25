Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she didn’t celebrate Animal success; hides new look for film in photos

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry today. Within just seven years, the actress has made a big name after featuring in films like Geetha Govindam, Pushpa, and her recently released blockbuster Animal, which have earned her a place in the audience’s hearts.

The actress is also known to be quite active on social media, often giving a glimpse into her personal life, or even sharing her thoughts. In a recent development, Rashmika shared a new post about her new film and also spoke about gossip revolving around her not taking ownership of her success for the movie Animal.

Rashmika's new post for her beloved fans

On February 25, Rashmika took to her Instagram and shared two black and white mirror pictures without revealing her face and wrote, “Hi guys! Can’t show my full face as it’s a new film look, and I can’t reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well - just wanted to let you all know.." Rashmika also added that she just wanted to share about the topic that was. going around saying that she's not taking ownership of her success for her recent released film Animal.

Rashmika wrote, “I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry . We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there.”

She continued, “I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career. And as you’ll know, I can’t really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes. And I know you’ll are missing me and so am I , but I know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you’ll all be super duper happy, and it’s all gonna be worth it!! (I personally CAN’T WAIT for those moments ).

She asked her fans and loved ones to maintain some patience as they all should know that she is trying to do her best for all the fans, herself, and her beloved team.

While speaking about the ownership Rashmika applauded her fans for the love and messages she receives from them and mentioned that this is what keeps her happy and motivated at the same time for all the love she has been getting till this day.