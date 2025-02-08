Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she has 'moved on' from 'national crush' tag; ‘I am now rooted in...’

Rashmika Mandanna has gradually paved her way to becoming a pan-India star. The actress has definitely surpassed the boundaries of being identified as a regional actress and continues to reach new heights in her career. In a recent interview, the Pushpa 2 actress addressed her former tag of being called the "National Crush" and shared that she has finally moved on from it.

Speaking with ETimes in a recent interview, Rashmika recalled being associated with the tag of "National Crush" after her performance in the Kannada movie Kirik Party. What started as being the crush of her college soon led to her being called the "Karnataka Crush" and then "National Crush."

She said, “The ‘National Crush’ title actually began with my film Kirik Party (2016). Back then, I was the crush of the whole college, which later became the ‘Karnataka Crush’ and eventually, the ‘National Crush.’”

Moving forward with her revelation, Rashmika stated that she now feels she has outgrown this title. The actress expressed that she remains deeply connected with her fans and that their love continues to pour in.

In her words, “Today, with all the love I am receiving, I feel I have moved on from that. Now, when people say, ‘You are the love of the nation’ or ‘You are in everyone’s hearts,’ it feels even more special. I feel like I am now rooted in their lives and hearts, and I’m just upping the game.”

Additionally, in an interview with Femina, Rashmika spoke about how she handles stardom while staying humble. She explained that humility never feels like an extra effort for her, as she has always surrounded herself with people who keep her grounded.

On the work front, Rashmika delivered a blockbuster hit with Pushpa 2, starring alongside Allu Arjun. Moving forward, she has exciting projects lined up, including Kubera and The Girlfriend.

Meanwhile, as she is currently busy promoting her Bollywood film Chhaava, she also has Thama, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, in the pipeline.