Rashmika Mandanna reviews Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, describes Shakun Batra's film as ‘real’

Deepika Padukone starrer romantic-drama Gehraiyaan has become the talk of the town ever since the film was released on OTT platform. The movie features newcomers including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dharya Karwa. The film has been receiving mixed responses from the netizens. While some are calling this movie brilliant, others claim that Shakun Batra’s directorial was not up to the mark. Recently, joining the list is the famous actress Rashmika Mandanna who reviewed Gehraiyaan and gave a special shout-out to Shakun Batra.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika wrote, “A big big shout to this film. #Gehraiyaan @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa You guys were absolutely stunning And mainly @shakunbatra for coming up with something so real in such a heartbreaking way! Congratulations again you guys." Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. It revolves around the lives of four people Alisha (Deepika), Tia (Ananya) Zain, and Karan (Dhairya). Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan was released on the 11th of February.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Pushpa star has signed several B-town projects. Rashmika Mandanna has bagged two major Hindi projects. She will be seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller. Rashmika will also share the screen space with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, the project is still under the pipeline.

