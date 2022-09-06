Rashmika Mandanna rocks the desi look in beige floral lehenga at Goodbye trailer launch; Stunning PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna made heads turn at the Goodbye trailer launch today as she arrived in a beige embellished lehenga.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 06, 2022 01:51 PM IST  |  12.3K
Rashmika Mandanna at Goodbye trailer launch
After making her mark in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will be entering Bollywood with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Today, as the Pushpa actress arrived for the trailer launch of the family comedy, she made quite an entry in a in beige floral lehenga.

Check out the picturs below:

rashmika_mandanna_at_goodbye_trailer_launch_1.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_goodbye_trailer_launch_2.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_goodbye_trailer_launch_3.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_goodbye_trailer_launch_4.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_goodbye_trailer_launch_5.jpeg

