Rashmika Mandanna rocks the no-makeup look in a simple attire as she arrives on the sets in Hyderabad

Presently at the top of her career, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is headed for more interesting work in the near future. Today, she was papped arriving at the sets of another project in Hyderabad. Her ensemble included a baggy yellow-T shirt and black shorts and black sports shoes. This simple ensemble makes us a fan of Rashmika Mandanna’s unmatched charm.

Yesterday, the Kirik Party star made headlines for entering a collaboration with Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan. The pair was even seen grooving on the trending song Arabic Kuthu from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast. They impressed us all with their killer moves. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna had announced on social media that she is shooting for something exciting with the Judwaa 2 star. Since the post, her fans are excited to know what this project is.



Talking about her other ventures, the actress was last seen in the Telugu outing, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu co-starring Sharwanand. The film was released on February 25 and received a mixed response from the audience.

She will next appear on the silver screens with the Bollywood movie Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Next, Rashmika Mandanna has Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

