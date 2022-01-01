Rashmika Mandanna’s 2021 Recap is all things adventurous, exciting, and love; WATCH

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has won millions of hearts with her acts on the silver screen. But apart from this, she also impresses fans with her gorgeous and candid self in the virtual world. Rashmika is quite active on social media, where she often treats fans to sneak-peeks into her personal and professional life, while they swoon over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, Rashmika yet again took to the ‘gram and shared a round-up of how 2021 went for her.

Last night, Rashmika took to the photo and video sharing site and shared a video of her 2021 recap featuring several pictures and videos captured in the past year. From jumping off a cliff into the water, to adorable moments with friends, family, and her furry friend, her recap was full of exciting and happy moments.

Sharing this, she captioned the post, “Since this is something I’ve been seeing a lot on Instagram.. I felt like I wanted to do it tooo..Here’s how my 2021 went.. I did tooooo much in 2021 I’ve realised and I can’t be more happier about it.. Thankyou you guys for making my 2021 look like this..”

In other news, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rashmika is ringing in the New Year 2022 along with Vijay Deverakonda as the Dear Comrade actors holiday in Goa. Although rumoured to be dating, both Rashmika and VD have always maintained that they are good friends.

On the work front, the Pushpa actress will be soon making her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu where she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

