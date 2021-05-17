Rashmika Mandanna’s latest PHOTO with flowers is full of positivity, joy and hope

Rashmika Mandanna has two Bollywood films in her kitty apart from her highly anticipated Tollywood film Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna definitely knows her way around to permanently have a place on the headlines. While she was in the limeline a few weeks back with her daily appearance to the paps, she is at it yet again. Amidst lockdown and the second covid wave, Rash has shared a photo of herself where she can be seen posing with flowers while trying to promote positivity.

Sharing the photo, Rash wrote, “Flower flower flowerrrr.. want some flowers with a little bit of positivity.. joy.. hope and full of love?” Meanwhile, on the work front, other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. Though the makers have not yet revealed her look for the film, a short glimpse of her was shared along with the teaser that was release don Allu Arjun’s birthday. It is expected that her first look poster will be unveiled by the makers soon. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film had a theatrical release. However, shortly after its release, stricter lockdown curbs were imposed and the makers released it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Credits :Twitter

