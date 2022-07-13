Rashmika Mandanna’s latest PIC of pet pals Aura & Snow waiting for her is the cutest thing you will see today

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable snap of her pets Aura and Snow. For the unversed, the actress is an animal-lover and has a furry friend named Aura. And yesterday, she took to her social media space and shared a video where she introduced her fans and followers to her new friend, Snow, who is a cat. And now, hours later, she took to the story feature and shared an adorable picture featuring her pets. In the photo, both Aura and Snow were seen seated on her bed, as they waited for her to get into bed. Sharing the photo, Rashmika also wrote a sweet caption, that read, “How they both were waiting for me to get to bed...ok you know what..Imma cry now (teary-eyed emoji) my heart is so fulllllllll! (pink heart with arrow emoji) #aura (pink heart emoji) #snow”.

Earlier yesterday, the Pushpa actress took to her Instagram space and shared a video where she can be seen holding her new pet baby Snow in her arms, while she tried to click a mirror selfie with Snow. In the meanwhile, Aura could be seen asking for Rashmika’s attention. She could be seen trying to distract the both of them so she could click a photo. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, “Everyone… introducing Snow! I think in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle."

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest picture of Aura and Snow

Meanwhile, Rashmika has three Bollywood projects in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Talking about her projects in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's much-talked-about family entertainer Varisu. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna will also essay the role of Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual drama, Sita Ramam. This flick has been shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and is likely to reach the audience on the 5th of August this year.

